Blinken warns against Russia's Wagner group exploiting instability in Niger

The neighboring country of Mali, which has established a partnership with Moscow, has raised alarms regarding the influence of these mercenaries in the region.

Addressing the situation, Blinken stated that he doubted the direct involvement of Wagner in orchestrating the Nigerien military's removal of elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023. According to a transcript released by the State Department, he said, "I think what happened and what continues to happen in Niger was not instigated by Russia or by Wagner."

Blinken acknowledged the potential for Wagner to seize opportunities presented by the instability in Niger. He cited examples from other countries where Wagner Group's involvement had led to negative consequences, stating, "Every single place that this group, Wagner Group, has gone, death, destruction, and exploitation have followed."

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

The recent rebellion staged by Wagner against President Vladimir Putin in June raised suspicions about the group's actions. However, Blinken emphasised that there was no concrete evidence linking them to the events in Niger.

Wagner's involvement with African nations, notably Mali and the Central African Republic, has drawn criticism from human rights organisations and Western governments.

Mali, which has shifted its diplomatic stance towards Russia during the Ukraine conflict, has led to concerns about the influence of Wagner mercenaries.

Notably, Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which have been accused of ties with Wagner, have shown solidarity with the coup leaders by sending envoys to Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Wagner Group

The Wagner Group, a notorious paramilitary organisation originating from Russia, has gained infamy for its involvement in conflicts across various parts of the world. Known for its clandestine operations and suspected ties to the Russian government, the group operates with a level of secrecy that often obscures its true motivations and affiliations.

Comprising mercenaries, many of whom are former Russian military personnel, the Wagner Group has been accused of participating in conflicts in Syria, Ukraine, Libya, and now raising concerns in Africa.

Its activities have sparked international condemnation due to allegations of human rights abuses, exploitation, and destabilisation in the regions where it operates. The group was also reportedly instrumental in the Ukraine invasion, but have reportedly rebelled against Putin in June 2023.