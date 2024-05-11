ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project

Charles Ouma

A durable, long-life robotic transport system will be critical to the daily operations of a sustainable lunar base in the 2030’s

NASA plans to build a levitating robot train & railway on the moon [Courtesy]
NASA plans to build a levitating robot train & railway on the moon [Courtesy]

As sci-fi concept to build a railway on the moon has inched closer to reality with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) setting aside funds to bring the concept to life.

Recommended articles

The Flexible Levitation on a Track (Float) is one of six projects chosen under Nasa's Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program and could go on to become new space missions.

The lunar railway could open a new chapter in space missions, allowing astronauts to transport items and material more easily and paving the way for long-term human presence on the moon.

“We want to build the first lunar railway system, which will provide reliable, autonomous, and efficient payload transport on the Moon,” robotics expert Ethan Schaler of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California explained.

ADVERTISEMENT
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Pulse Live Kenya

The project was first proposed in 2021 to revolutionize transportation and logistics for lunar missions and a sustainable lunar base by 2030.

“A durable, long-life robotic transport system will be critical to the daily operations of a sustainable lunar base in the 2030’s,” Schaler added.

The lunar railway will assist in the transportation of loads in varying shapes up to 110 tons in weight‚ primarily from landing zones to more permanent outpost settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why Nairobi won't experience 2024 solar eclipse and 3 countries that will

NASA's initial design indicates that FLOAT will have no moving parts to minimize lunar dust.

It consists of magnetic robots levitating over a three-layer film track to reduce abrasion from dust on the lunar surface.

Speed is not of essence in FLOAT as the carts mounted on these robots will move at roughly 1 mph (1.61 km/h).

The robots will be kept afloat by a layer of graphite with a flex-circuit layer generating electromagnetic thrust to controllably propel robots along tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“FLOAT will operate autonomously in the dusty, inhospitable lunar environment with minimal site preparation. FLOAT robots have no moving parts and levitate over the track to minimize lunar dust abrasion / wear, unlike lunar robots with wheels, legs, or tracks,” Schaler added.

The tracks have the ability to unroll themselves or to be reconfigured over time to match changes on the lunar surface.

“Its network of tracks can be rolled-up / reconfigured over time to match evolving lunar base mission requirements.” Schaler noted.

NASA plans to build a levitating robot train & railway on the moon [Courtesy]
NASA plans to build a levitating robot train & railway on the moon [Courtesy] NASA plans to build a levitating robot train & railway on the moon [Courtesy] Pulse Live Kenya

NASA has plans to establish a permanent lunar base for future space exploration and plans to send astronauts back to the moon as early as 2026.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tijani Babangida: Peter Obi reacts to fetal auto-crash of ex-Super Eagles star

Tijani Babangida: Peter Obi reacts to fetal auto-crash of ex-Super Eagles star

Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks

Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

President targets young people with a plan for them to have more children

President targets young people with a plan for them to have more children

Binance saga: Fresh twist as lawmaker linked with $140m bribe allegation reacts

Binance saga: Fresh twist as lawmaker linked with $140m bribe allegation reacts

Ndume: APC Senator challenges Tinubu's proposed cybersecurity levy

Ndume: APC Senator challenges Tinubu's proposed cybersecurity levy

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Sandomierz goat is one of three breeds of Polish goats [Facebook/Zoo Lubin]

Zoo visitors blamed for tragic death of goat who just gave birth

The discovery of the S73-7 satellite after 25 years of tracking is a triumph (image used for illustrative purpose) [Daily Express]

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

33 passengers and one crew member died on the dive boat, Conception [Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/AP]

When fire started on a boat, the captain was first to escape — 34 passengers died

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Ohad Zwigenberg/ AP Images

Israeli Cabinet votes to close down Al Jazeera’s operations