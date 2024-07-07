ADVERTISEMENT
Museveni’s strict diet that even his opponents admire

Moses King

Even his opponents commend President Yoweri Museveni for setting such a high standard, given how strict his diet is.

President Museveni follows a strict diet
President Museveni follows a strict diet

Mathias Mpuuga, the former opposition leader, recently wondered how the opposition can beat a man who is consistently sober! Noting that the president, whose position they wish to hold, does not even sip wine, Mpuuga warned his colleagues not to indulge in alcohol or tobacco.

"Tell those interested in leadership positions to stop going to bars, getting drunk, and smoking marijuana," Mpuuga said before adding.

"If you want to be a leader, you must be sober 24 hours a day. The person we want to push away doesn’t go to bars, he’s always sober. And he doesn’t even drink wine."

Showing immense physical and mental strength for his age, Museveni’s choice of lifestyle has not only intimidated his opponents but has also had them giving him unsolicited national campaign

At 79 years, Museveni seems to have mastered the secret to longevity, and discipline and is a bearer of long-age wisdom that even his opponents are unknowingly acknowledging.

In several speeches, Museveni has hinted about his strict diet, noting that his list of “haram” is very long.

Museveni confessed that he does not eat chicken because doing so makes one unstable.

“I don’t eat chicken because when you eat chicken, you become unstable. Chicken is a bird. I don’t eat mutton, I don’t eat all those things and so my list of haram is much longer,” he said

“For instance, although Banyankole were not eating chicken, they were keeping chicken for traditional religious ceremonies. But when your Muganda friend came, they were eating chicken so [they would tell them] you take this chicken and eat it.”

Museveni first tasted beer in 1966 and instantly regretted the experience.

“When I first tasted beer in 1966, it was so sour that I almost spit it. When I asked my friend what this was, he said, "You’ll find out the sweetness in it later."

The decision has got his opponent praising him in 2024.

Museveni notes that he is a lover of indigenous foods and some of his favourites include millet bread and cassava.

“I'm not an Indian to eat rice. I eat Matooke, Kalo, and Muhogo. Have I caused trouble with those that eat rice?”

Speaking to BBC, Museveni revealed that a diet of cassava, Irish potatoes, and Indigenous vegetables helped him shed over 30 kg.

"I am always fit but decided to shed some fat. I don't eat your European food and your Asian food. I eat a lot of vegetables.”

Museveni stirred controversy when he advised Ugandans to eat cassava instead of bread, which is costly. He stressed that millet is a one-of-a-kind food.

“I do not eat wheat, bread, or rice. If wheat is not available, eat cassava. I'm now going to make 79, eating cassava & millet. Millet is the richest food on earth. Millet has got protein, carbohydrates and iron; all in one. There's no other food that is like that.”

During the 2018 Afcon, Museveni criticised the national football team for not eating right, stating that their shots lacked ‘power’.

Despite Museveni’s conservative diet, he preaches tolerance for one’s values.

“This is our culture, you live and let live; you have your own way, but I don’t interfere with your way of life, you don’t interfere with my way of life.”

