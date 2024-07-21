RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

‘Kenyan chaos won't be allowed here’ - Museveni warns ahead of Parliament march

Samson Waswa

President Yoweri Museveni has sounded a stern warning to organisers of city riots to “abandon the ideas” or face the force of law enforcement.

President Yoweri Museveni
President Yoweri Museveni
  • President Museveni warned organisers of city riots to abandon their plans or face law enforcement
  • He described the groups as 'unfair' and compared them to people who let their animals damage others' property
  • The president emphasised the hard work of Ugandans in producing food and products, suggesting that disrupting this is unjustifiable

Recommended articles

In a national address last night, the president warned that those staging demonstrations during busy weekdays in the heart of Kampala will not be allowed.

He described these groups as “unfair” and likened them to a person who allows their animals to damage other people's gardens.

Check out: Interreligious Council distances self from parliament protest, warns organisers

Citing recent events outside the country such as the riots in neighboring Kenya, Museveni warned that such would not be allowed in Uganda.

A photo of previous protests in Nairobi
A photo of previous protests in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

That culture I see in other parts of the world where they are damaging people's property, that cannot be tolerated," he said

The president was speaking in light of a demonstration which is scheduled for early next week against purported corruption at Parliament.

The 'Stop Corruption March to Parliament' is slated for July 23, 2024

However, according to the President, organizers of such demonstrations do not consider the hard-working Ugandans who spend sleepless nights ensuring that the population has sufficient food and other products on the market.

Food prices have come down because of the Ugandans who are producing. Now my question is what right then do you have to seek to generate chaotic behaviours when we are busy creating wealth ?.... people in other parts of the world are starving and you here want to disturb us… you are playing with fire because we cannot allow it,” he added.

You hear people talking of demonstrations. But when you demonstrate in Kampala people are selling on the roadside…are you going to step in people's products? Do not have such ideas in your head.”

Instead of marching in busy streets, the president advised protesters to wait for weekends when the city traffic is lighter, so they can congregate in open places like Kololo and vent their concerns.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

Chase him out of your country - Sowore asks Kenyan protesters to reject Obasanjo's peace move

Chase him out of your country - Sowore asks Kenyan protesters to reject Obasanjo's peace move

Ghanaian woman finds maggots in her urine after sex with son: 'Money rituals'

Ghanaian woman finds maggots in her urine after sex with son: 'Money rituals'

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

Tinubu commits to modernising agriculture, livestock industry

Tinubu commits to modernising agriculture, livestock industry

Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN terrorists, capture weapons in Abia

Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN terrorists, capture weapons in Abia

Katsina residents protest over killings, say bandits holding on to 12 corpses

Katsina residents protest over killings, say bandits holding on to 12 corpses

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt / Getty Image

Trump returns from hospital after assassination attempt; shooter identified

President Yoweri Museveni

Museveni explains why Uganda can’t mass export beef yet

Protesters stage a sit-in along Thika Road demanding justice for the late Denzel Omondi who disappeared on June 25 and his body was later discovered in a Juja quarry [Image Credit: Tobiko Abraham]

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Donald Trump gets helped off the stage by aides in Pennsylvania on July 13 after an assassination attempt.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Who is Thomas Crooks, Trump shooter who came inches close to taking out ex-President?