ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Kenya’s Ruto sacks almost entire cabinet after protests

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Kenyan President William Ruto has sacked his entire cabinet except for the foreign minister following widespread anti-government protests.

Kenya’s Ruto fires almost entire cabinet after protests
Kenya’s Ruto fires almost entire cabinet after protests
  • Kenyan President William Ruto has sacked almost his entire cabinet except for the foreign minister due to widespread anti-government protests
  • The protests were triggered by proposed tax increases that Ruto later rescinded, leading to the largest crisis of his two-year presidency
  • Ruto also fired the attorney general but clarified that the office of the deputy president would remain unaffected.

Recommended articles

Kenyan President William Ruto has fired almost his entire cabinet following widespread anti-government protests in the country last month.

These protests, led by youth groups and triggered by proposed tax increases that Ruto later rescinded, represent the largest crisis of his two-year presidency.

The unrest led to clashes with police, resulting in at least 39 deaths, and included a brief occupation of parliament by demonstrators last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto stated in a televised address to the nation that he was also firing the attorney general of the East African country but clarified that the office of the deputy president would remain unaffected.

"I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations and other Kenyans, both in public and private, to set up a broad-based government,"

"During this process, the operations of government will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of principal secretaries and other relevant officials. I will be announcing additional measures and steps in due course,"

“Even with the progress we’ve made, I’m acutely aware that the people of Kenya have very high expectations of me, and they believe that this administration can undertake the most extensive transformation in our nation’s history,” Ruto said in the address.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new administration, he said, would help him develop "radical programmes" to deal with the country's huge debt burden, increase job opportunities, eliminate government waste and "slay the dragon of corruption."

Last week, Ruto suggested a combination of spending cuts and increased borrowing to address the approximately $2.7 billion budget deficit resulting from the cancellation of the tax hikes.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alimosho most affected as Lagos records 850 emergency incidents in 6 months

Alimosho most affected as Lagos records 850 emergency incidents in 6 months

NiMET says thunderstorms, rain will visit Nigeria for 3 days starting Friday

NiMET says thunderstorms, rain will visit Nigeria for 3 days starting Friday

Police dismiss officer for promoting himself, operating illegally for 9 years

Police dismiss officer for promoting himself, operating illegally for 9 years

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Kaduna male teacher lands in prison after confessing to kissing, romancing 4 boys

Kaduna male teacher lands in prison after confessing to kissing, romancing 4 boys

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer. [Sky news]

Rishi Sunak accepts defeat as UK’s Labour Party wins general elections