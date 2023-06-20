ADVERTISEMENT
Joe Biden's son to plead guilty to tax charges, gun ownership

Ima Elijah

It is unlikely that President Joe Biden's son will face imprisonment as despite pleading guilty.

Joe Biden and son, Hunter Biden photographed in Feb 2023 [CNN]
These charges have been a subject of scrutiny from Republican lawmakers who have questioned Hunter Biden's business dealings over the years.

The plea agreement, which still requires approval from a federal judge, was made between the 53-year-old Hunter Biden and the US Attorney's Office in Delaware, his home state. However, it is unlikely that President Biden's son will face imprisonment as a result of this agreement.

US Attorney David Weiss revealed that Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax. The charges state that Biden did not file his tax returns on time for earnings exceeding $1.5 million in both 2017 and 2018, resulting in more than $100,000 in owed taxes for each year.

Each count carries a potential sentence of up to 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, or double the amount gained by breaking the law.

Additionally, Hunter Biden faces one count of possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. Given his admission of past struggles with drugs, he will not face prosecution on the gun charge. Instead, he will enter a program called "pretrial diversion," typically involving counseling or rehabilitation.

In a statement to the US media, Christopher Clark, Hunter Biden's lawyer, acknowledged that his client will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments. Clark expressed Hunter Biden's belief in the importance of accepting responsibility for these mistakes made during a period of personal turmoil and addiction. Hunter Biden is eager to continue his recovery and move forward.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden responded to the announcement with a brief statement expressing their love and support for their son. White House spokesperson Ian Sams stated, "The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment."

Reacting to the plea agreement, former President Donald Trump, who himself faces felony charges related to mishandling government secrets, criticised the resolution as a mere traffic ticket for Hunter Biden. Trump expressed his frustration, stating, "Our system is BROKEN!" through his social media platform, Truth Social.

Ima Elijah

