Joe Biden's son faces 25-Year sentence following guilty verdict in gun case

Gideon Nicholas Day

Hunter Biden, son of President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has been convicted on three felony gun charges, potentially leading to a 25-year prison sentence. The verdict comes during a critical period for President Biden, who is currently engaged in his reelection campaign.

President Biden has publicly stated his intention to respect the jury’s decision and has ruled out the possibility of a presidential pardon for his son. Sentencing, typically scheduled within 120 days, will be determined by Judge Maryellen Noreika. Legal experts suggest that first-time offenders rarely receive the maximum sentence for non-violent crimes.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, expressed disappointment with the verdict and announced plans to explore all available legal options.

The trial, overseen by Special Counsel David Weiss, scrutinized the “illegal choices” Hunter Biden made rather than his addiction issues. Weiss emphasized that accountability is crucial, stating, “No one in this country is above the law.

The jury’s decision followed a split vote, with six jurors initially favoring acquittal. The decisive evidence was a form Hunter Biden completed in 2018, where he falsely declared he was not a drug user. This period was marked by personal turmoil following the death of his brother, Beau Biden, and his struggle with a crack cocaine addiction.

Key witnesses included Hunter Biden’s former romantic partners, such as his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden. Testimony also came from his daughter, Naomi, and the individual who sold him the gun.

The court was shown distressing images of Hunter Biden during his addiction.

Hunter Biden remained composed as the guilty verdict was read. His uncle, James Biden, reacted visibly to the decision. Hunter Biden expressed gratitude for his family's support in a statement, highlighting his ongoing recovery journey.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement expressing pride in Hunter's resilience despite their disappointment with the trial’s outcome. “We are proud of the man he is today... We will always be there for Hunter and our family with love and support,” they stated.

Conversely, critics like Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for Donald Trump’s campaign, viewed the verdict as a step toward broader accountability, alleging ongoing corruption within the Biden family.

Hunter Biden is also slated to face a separate trial in California this September on charges related to unpaid taxes, part of an extensive investigation that initially aimed to be resolved through a plea deal last July.

