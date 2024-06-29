I know I'm old - Biden acknowledges bad debate performance; vows to beat Trump

Biden was speaking after a feeble debate performance that dismayed his fellow Democrats.

“I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious,” an ebullient Biden said at a rally one day after the head-to-head showdown with his Republican rival – a showdown widely viewed as a defeat for the 81-year-old president.

“I don’t walk as easy as I used to; I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to; I don’t debate as well as I used to,” he said, as the crowd chanted “Four more years.”

“I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job. The stakes are too high,” Biden said.

Biden’s verbal mumbles and occasionally meandering responses in the debate heightened voter concerns that he might not be fit to serve another four-year term.

This prompted some of his fellow Democrats to wonder whether they could replace him as their candidate for the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

Campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said no conversations were taking place about that possibility.

“We’d rather have one bad night than a candidate with a bad vision for where he wants to take the country,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The campaign handlers held an “all-hands-on-deck” meeting on Friday afternoon to reassure staffers that Biden was not dropping out of the race, according to two people familiar with the meeting.

Though Trump, 78, put forward a series of falsehoods throughout the debate, the focus afterwards was squarely on Biden, especially among Democrats.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic Party leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, avoided answering directly when asked whether he still had faith in Biden’s candidacy.

“I support the ticket. I support the Senate Democratic majority. We’re going to do everything possible to take back the House in November. Thank you, everyone,” he told reporters.

Some other Democrats likewise demurred when asked if Biden should stay in the race.

“That’s the president’s decision,” Democratic Senator Jack Reed told a local TV station in Rhode Island.

But several of the party’s most senior figures, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said they were sticking with Biden.

“Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and somebody who only cares about himself,” former Democratic president, Obama wrote on X.

The New York Times editorial board that endorsed Biden in 2020, called on him to drop out of the race to give the Democratic Party a better chance of beating Trump by picking another candidate.

“The greatest public service Mr Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election,” the editorial said.

The Biden campaign said it raised 14 million dollars on Thursday and Friday and posted its single best hour of fundraising immediately after the Thursday night debate.

The Trump campaign said it raised 8 million dollars on the night of the debate.

One possible bright spot for Biden: preliminary viewership data indicated that only 48 million Americans watched the debate, far short of the 73 million who watched the candidates’ last face-off in 2020.

Biden, already the oldest American president in history, faced only token opposition during the party’s months-long nominating contest, and he has secured enough support to guarantee his spot as the Democratic nominee.

Trump likewise overcame his intra-party challengers early in the year, setting the stage for a long and bitter general election fight.

If Biden were to step aside, the party would have less than two months to pick another nominee at its national convention, which starts on Aug. 19 – a potentially messy process that could pit Kamala Harris, the nation’s first Black female vice president, against governors and other officeholders whose names have been floated as possible replacements.

At an afternoon rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, Trump told supporters that he had a “big victory against a man looking to destroy our country.”

“Joe Biden’s problem is not his age. It’s his competence,” Trump said.

Trump advisers said they thought the debate would bolster their chances in Democratic-leaning states like Virginia, which has not backed a Republican presidential candidate since 2004.

Beforehand, some Trump supporters said they were struck by Biden’s poor performance. “I’m scared they are going to replace him and put up somebody more competitive,” said Mike Boatman, who added that he had attended more than 90 Trump rallies.

Trump fundraisers said they were fielding enthusiastic calls from donors.

“Anyone who raises money knows there’s a time to go to donors, and this is one of those watershed moments,” said Ed McMullen, who served as ambassador to Switzerland during Trump’s presidency.

Questions about Trump’s fitness for office have also arisen over his conviction last month in New York for covering up a hush money payment to a porn star, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and his chaotic term in office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, just days before his party convenes to nominate him formally.

He still faces three other criminal indictments, though none appears likely to reach trial before November.

