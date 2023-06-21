Italy passes recovery fund reform, prohibits use as aid to Ukraine

Italy remains in line with most of the rest of the European Union (EU) in supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

However, the latest reforms of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) assures that none of the estimated 200 billion euros (218 billion U.S. dollars) in grants and loans be used to finance Italy’s economic and military aid to Ukraine.

Both houses of parliament have their approval for the initiatives tied to access to the latest tranche of the NRRP funding, which has been delayed pending the approval of the reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The terms of the NRRP were approved before the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Italy is the largest recipient of post-coronavirus recovery funds in the EU.