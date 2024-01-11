ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

News Agency Of Nigeria

South Africa accuses Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention due to its bombing of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

The-International-Court-of-Justice-ICJ [Nederlandse Vereniging voor de Verenigde Naties]
The-International-Court-of-Justice-ICJ [Nederlandse Vereniging voor de Verenigde Naties]

Recommended articles

The ICJ, the United Nations’ highest judicial body, will hear a case brought by South Africa that accuses Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention due to its bombing of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war in October has risen to 23,357.

Israel rejects the accusation of genocide and said it is defending itself after militants from the Palestinian organisation Hamas and other extremist groups killed about 1,200 people during attack in Israel on October 7. The judges must first rule on an urgent request by South Africa for the immediate cessation of the military operation, a decision that could take several weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afterwards, the judges will deliberate on the allegations of genocide. South Africa and Israel both have high-ranking legal experts.

South Africa, which brought the case because it saw echoes of apartheid from its own history in Israel’s actions, will have the floor first, while Israel will respond on Friday, but a ruling could take years. The international community is split on whether the case should be heard.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ogun State election

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ogun State election

Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Over 240 people missing after massive earthquake struck Japan on new year's day

Over 240 people missing after massive earthquake struck Japan on new year's day

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024 [India TV News]

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Pope Francis wants the world to unite in opposition to surrogate motherhood [Andrew Medichini/AP]

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme