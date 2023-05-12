Iran, Oman agree to start space cooperation

The issue was discussed in a meeting between Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Isa Zarepour and Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Saeed bin Hamoud al-Maawali in Tehran, the report said.

Speaking at the meeting, the Iranian minister said his country was capable of building remote sensing and communications satellites for launch into low Earth orbits and could cooperate with Oman in this area.

He said over the past two years, cooperation between the two countries had been enhanced, noting that following the recent visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Muscat.

He said that the cooperation had taken a better form.

The two ministers also agreed to begin cooperation in the fields of data transit and postal services, the report said.

The Omani minister, for his part, said there were numerous areas for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of communications and information technology.

He noted that the field of modern technologies was another important area for bilateral cooperation.

The national post companies of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of the meeting, IRNA said.

Iran had in recent years built a number of satellites.