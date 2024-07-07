ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

Andreas Kamasah

Kwabena Opoku, a Ghanaian residing in Bremen, Germany, has sparked a public debate over the paternity of his twelve-year-old daughter during a recent session on Oyerepa FM presided over by Auntie Naa on 5th July 2024. Opoku claimed that his ex-partner, Sadia, informed him of her pregnancy shortly after his return to Ghana from Germany. Despite uncertainties about their relationship, Opoku assumed fatherly responsibilities over the past twelve years, even relocating his daughter to Germany for a better life.

However, complications arose when a DNA test, required for residency documentation, revealed that Opoku was not the biological father of the girl. This discovery prompted Opoku to return his daughter to Ghana and confront Sadia and her family about the child's true parentage.

"I've cared for this child as my own since birth. Bringing her to Germany was meant to provide her with better opportunities, but the DNA test results shocked us all," Opoku stated. He emphasised his efforts to resolve the issue through another DNA test in Ghana.

In response, Sadia refuted Opoku's claims, insisting that a local DNA test would confirm his paternity. She declined further comment until such a test was conducted.

Reactions to this interesting case have been mixed, with some supporting Opoku's quest for truth while others caution about rushing to conclusions without comprehensive testing. The case has ignited discussions on parental rights, responsibility, and the reliability of DNA testing in disputed paternity cases.

The pending DNA test might bring finality to to emotional and legal complexities surrounding the case as its result would shed light on the child's true parentage.

Andreas Kamasah

