ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

From OAU to AU: A journey through Africa's political unity

Evans Annang

The African Union (AU) is a continental organization comprising 55 member states, established to promote unity and solidarity among African countries, to spur economic development, and to promote international cooperation.

AU Day in Ghana
AU Day in Ghana

Its formation was driven by the need to address common challenges and to ensure a stronger and more cohesive political and economic bloc.

Recommended articles

Here is a detailed look at the history and evolution of the African Union.

Origins: The Organization of African Unity (OAU)

The precursor to the African Union was the Organization of African Unity (OAU), established on May 25, 1963, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The OAU was founded by 32 African states with the primary objectives of eradicating colonialism and promoting unity and cooperation among African nations. Key founding figures included Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, and Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OAU's mission was defined by three main goals:

To promote the unity and solidarity of African states.

To coordinate and intensify cooperation for development.

To safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.

Kwame Nkrumah
Kwame Nkrumah Pulse Live Uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these ambitions, the OAU faced criticism for its inability to effectively intervene in conflicts and for its policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of member states.

Transition to the African Union

The need for a more effective and dynamic organization led to the transformation of the OAU into the African Union. This change was initiated during the 4th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the OAU in Sirte, Libya, in 1999, where the Sirte Declaration called for the establishment of the African Union.

The Constitutive Act of the African Union was adopted on July 11, 2000, at the Lomé Summit in Togo. The AU was officially launched on July 9, 2002, in Durban, South Africa, replacing the OAU.

Objectives and Structure

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Union aims to achieve greater unity and solidarity between African countries and peoples. Its objectives include:

Accelerating political and socio-economic integration of the continent.

Promoting and defending African common positions on issues of interest to the continent and its peoples.

Encouraging international cooperation.

Promoting peace, security, and stability on the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Promoting democratic principles and institutions, popular participation, and good governance.

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddhafi.
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddhafi. ece-auto-gen

The AU's structure includes key organs such as:

The Assembly of the Union: Comprising heads of state and government, it is the supreme decision-making body.

The Executive Council: Comprising ministers or authorities designated by the governments of member states, it coordinates and takes decisions on policies in areas of common interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission: The AU’s secretariat, responsible for the day-to-day management and administration.

The Pan-African Parliament: Established to ensure the full participation of African peoples in the development and economic integration of the continent.

The Peace and Security Council: Established to ensure peace and security across Africa.

Various specialized technical committees and financial institutions.

Key Achievements and Challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its inception, the African Union has made significant strides in various areas:

The establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to create a single continental market for goods and services.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Initiatives to promote peace and security, including interventions in conflict zones such as Darfur, Somalia, and the Sahel region.

Efforts to improve governance through the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching Agenda 2063, a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years.

However, the AU continues to face challenges such as limited financial resources, political instability in member states, and the need for stronger enforcement mechanisms for its policies and decisions.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Alia bans holding of public events beyond 10pm in Benue

Gov Alia bans holding of public events beyond 10pm in Benue

FG raises medical, nursing schools enrolment to 64,000

FG raises medical, nursing schools enrolment to 64,000

Lagos airport e-gates 100% ready in 3 weeks – Minister

Lagos airport e-gates 100% ready in 3 weeks – Minister

4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger

4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger

8,000 Nigerians show interest in Tinubu's Renewed Hope housing scheme

8,000 Nigerians show interest in Tinubu's Renewed Hope housing scheme

Tension in Kano as Gov Yusuf orders arrest of deposed Emir

Tension in Kano as Gov Yusuf orders arrest of deposed Emir

Fiery Datti claps back at Wole Soyinka for condemning Obi

Fiery Datti claps back at Wole Soyinka for condemning Obi

From OAU to AU: A journey through Africa's political unity

From OAU to AU: A journey through Africa's political unity

Proud daddy, Otedola celebrates DJ Cuppy's appointment by King Charles

Proud daddy, Otedola celebrates DJ Cuppy's appointment by King Charles

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African Presidents who lost their lives in plane crashes

African presidents who died in helicopter or plane crashes

President Ruto met Kenyans living in the United States of America at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta, Georgia

Key highlights from Day 1 of Ruto's U.S. state visit [Photos & Videos]

9 killed, 50 sustain injuries as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event [Reuters]

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

AU Day in Ghana

From OAU to AU: A journey through Africa's political unity