US, France may stoke crisis between Nigeria and Niger, El-Zakzaky warns

Nurudeen Shotayo

The ouster of President Bazoum has put a strain on the relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Tensions between Nigeria and Niger is beginning to have economic consequences
El-Zakzaky gave the warning while addressing students from Hauza (Islamic Seminary) at his Abuja residence on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

According to the Shiite leader, the two Western nations may instigate a crisis between the two West African neighbours by using forces to attack Nigeria and frame Niger as being responsible and, on the other hand, attack Niger and make it seem like retaliation from Nigeria.

This is coming amid heightened tension between the two African countries following the forceful takeover of power by the Niger junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Tchiani led a coup on July 26 that deposed the country's democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, from office.

Following the development, Nigerian President and Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Bola Tinubu, swiftly conveyed an emergency meeting of the regional body in Abuja on July 30, where several economic sanctions were imposed against Niger, including a threat of military intervention.

Nigeria subsequently cut off electricity supply to the neighbouring country and shut both land borders and airspace while insisting that Bazoum must be reinstated.

France and the U.S. have openly supported the steps taken by ECOWAS and Nigeria, including the proposed military deployment to restore democratic order in Niger.

However, it's the French government who has been more open in its support for a military invasion of Niger by the regional body, a move the likes of Burkina Faso and Mali have described as an act of provocation.

Meanwhile, speaking on Thursday, El-Zakzaky expressed suspicion that a plan to spark a crisis between Nigeria and Niger may be well afoot.

He said: “How many times has there been a coup here (in Nigeria)? Did anybody ever come and force us to revert to civilian rule? I have never heard such a thing. How could you just pick up arms, saying you have to wage war (on a country) in the name of ‘Democracy’?

“And it is clear that this is not our war; it is a war between America and France. Although Niger has closed its airspace, France aircrafts still pass through. And they also have ‘terrorist’ camps, some of whom they’d bailed out after they were captured. That’s the source of the (so-called) ‘Boko Haram’ attacks; their camps are over there. That’s where they come from, to launch attacks and ferret away mineral resources (gold) to be subsequently shared among them (the stakeholders).

“Now, I’m apprehensive about the possibility of them using those terrorists. Or they themselves (France) may attack from air, claiming that the attack is from Niger. Under that pretext, it would be said that ‘Niger has attacked us’, then counter-attacks will be launched from Nigeria. Therefore, if you hear of shootings in Nigeria, or cross-border attacks, be assured that they are the handiwork of France and America, not Nigeria, and not Niger!.

“They could trigger a ‘tribal’ conflict within Niger, capitalising on Bazoum’s ethnicity, and pitting them against other ethnic groups, just like they did in Sudan, between the ‘Dinka’ and the ‘Nuer’.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

