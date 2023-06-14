Donald Trump arrested in Miami for mishandling classified documents

The arrest came after an investigation by the Justice Department, which revealed multiple instances of unlawful retention of national defense information and the alleged concealment of documents.

The federal courthouse confirmed the charges against Trump, stating that he is facing a total of 37 felony counts. These charges include the unlawful retention of classified materials and tampering with witnesses during the Justice Department's investigation into the mishandling of the documents.

The upcoming hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2023, will serve as both an "initial appearance" and an arraignment for the former President. During this hearing, Trump will have the opportunity to enter his plea in the case. Lawyers representing Trump and his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, will be required to appear in court on their behalf, in accordance with Florida rules.

ADVERTISEMENT