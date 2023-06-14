ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Donald Trump arrested in Miami for mishandling classified documents

Ima Elijah

The former US president was arrested for unlawful retention of classified materials and tampering with witnesses during investigation.

Trump arrested in Miami [Getty Images]
Trump arrested in Miami [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The arrest came after an investigation by the Justice Department, which revealed multiple instances of unlawful retention of national defense information and the alleged concealment of documents.

The federal courthouse confirmed the charges against Trump, stating that he is facing a total of 37 felony counts. These charges include the unlawful retention of classified materials and tampering with witnesses during the Justice Department's investigation into the mishandling of the documents.

The upcoming hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2023, will serve as both an "initial appearance" and an arraignment for the former President. During this hearing, Trump will have the opportunity to enter his plea in the case. Lawyers representing Trump and his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, will be required to appear in court on their behalf, in accordance with Florida rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal experts have noted that these charges pose significant risks for Trump, particularly in the context of his potential bid for the 2024 Republican Party nomination. The outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications for his political future.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC Chairman to testify in suit against Tinubu's victory

INEC Chairman to testify in suit against Tinubu's victory

Donald Trump arrested in Miami for mishandling classified documents

Donald Trump arrested in Miami for mishandling classified documents

Aiyedatiwa assumes role of acting governor as Akeredolu goes on medical leave

Aiyedatiwa assumes role of acting governor as Akeredolu goes on medical leave

Over 25,000 trafficked Nigerian girls, women trapped in Mali

Over 25,000 trafficked Nigerian girls, women trapped in Mali

Governor Otu plans to digitise crumbling 34-year-old Cross River Library

Governor Otu plans to digitise crumbling 34-year-old Cross River Library

39 rape cases reported in Kebbi in 6 months

39 rape cases reported in Kebbi in 6 months

'Education is the greatest weapon against poverty' - President Tinubu

'Education is the greatest weapon against poverty' - President Tinubu

Governor Yahaya Bello sacks commissioner, 2 other officials

Governor Yahaya Bello sacks commissioner, 2 other officials

Boat transporting over 100 passengers capsizes in Kwara, 15 bodies found

Boat transporting over 100 passengers capsizes in Kwara, 15 bodies found

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joe Biden

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

PM Berlusconi [Sky Sports]

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Pope Francis.Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Mike Pence.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Former US vice president Pence files paperwork formalising bid for presidency