According to state news agency Montsame, Battulga along with several other government officials, including Foreign Minister Tsogtbaatar Damdin, visited China to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday.

At the meeting, Battulga reportedly announced a donation of 30,000 sheep to China as they discussed joint efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As soon as they arrived back in Mongolia, the president alongside other government officials were taken into quarantine as a precautionary measure, the publication added.