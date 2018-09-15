Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Cleaner Lagos Initiative aimed to reduce waste pollution — Shabi

In Lagos Cleaner Initiative aimed to reduce waste pollution — Shabi

Shabi made the disclosure at the sensitisation programme on ‘Proper Waste Disposal Adherence to Environmental Laws’, organised by the Badagry Local Government and the CLI in Badagry, Lagos State.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Welcome to Lagos, the mega dustbin play Cleaner Lagos Initiative aimed to reduce waste pollution — Shabi (Pulse)

Mr Adebola Shabi The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), on Friday said the aim of the initiative was to reduce waste pollution in the state.

Shabi made the disclosure at the sensitisation programme on ‘Proper Waste Disposal Adherence to Environmental Laws’, organised by the Badagry Local Government and the CLI in Badagry, Lagos State.

He said that CLI idea was to invite experts who would be able to manage the waste in order to have good waste management system in the state.

“What we had before was a situation in which Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators collected waste from the residents and dumped it.

“It is now the responsibility of the Lagos State Government to manage it.

“When you dump waste in a dump site without proper management, it becomes hazardous to people’s health.

Shabi said that the Olusosun dump site was shut down because of public health, safety, and environmental degradation it had caused in the past years.

“We have reopened Abule-Egba dump site temporarily, pending the time engineered Landfill site will be ready in Epe.

“There is a plan to build other landfills in Badagry and Ikorodu.

“With the coming up of the Epe sanitary landfill, all dumpsites such the one in the city centre, which are major sources of air and underground water pollution, have been closed to refuse disposal,” he said.

He commended the residents of the coastal town for maintaining a clean environment.

According to him, this is the only town visited by our team that we did not find waste in your streets.

In his remarks, Mr Olusegun Onilude, the Chairman, Badagry Local Government, commended the state government for the initiative.

The chairman, represented by Mr Kamorudeen Ajape, the Secretary to the council, said the initiative had impacted greatly on people of the town.

He said that a clean environment would result to a healthy society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a landfill is a highly engineered facility with multiple layers of protection that isolates wastes from the environment.

NAN also reports that people from different communities in Badagry, young, old, market women and men attended the programme.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
3 Photos Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghanabullet

Related Articles

In Lagos 5 ways to live a stress-free life
Tech Africa is transitioning towards the on-demand economy
Pulse Opinion Dear Nigerian youth, though sometimes, there are thin lines, 'abuse' is quite different from 'beating'
Ambode “Cleaner Lagos” workers protest at Governor's office over unpaid salaries
Waste Management Lagos Government creates 2 more transfer loading stations
Forever Loyal Cleaner steals drugs to raise money for wife's medical bills
In Lagos Harpic refurbishes 25 public toilet units in 4 communities
Nnamdi Azikiwe University UNIZIK students protest colleague's death who slumped while playing basketball
Tech These 15 startups have been shortlisted for the Nigeria-based Slush accelerator programme

World

Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has denied sexually assaulting a women while they were in high school in the 1980s
Trump US President Supreme Court pick denies 1980s sexual assault story
Brazilian election front-runner Jair Bolsonaro is an ex-army captain who maintains close ties to the military
In Brazil Growing army influence on elections causes a stir
Ongwen was abducted as a young boy while walking to school and was soon trained as a child soldier within the LRA
Dominic Ongwen Ugandan warlord's defence to open at ICC
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he is ready to confront a "pro-immigration majority" in the European Parliament
Viktor Orban Hungary's PM comes out fighting after EU setback