Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia
The figures were calculated since fresh outbreaks in October 2023 as the waterborne disease spreads to the seventh province, according to the latest health ministry figures. This followed the death of 27 people and 567 new cases in the previous 24 hours, data released by the ministry on Sunday showed.
According to the ministry, 340 people were discharged during the same period, bringing total discharges to 4,172, while the number of people remaining hospitalised stands at 1,059.
According to a health ministry daily update, the number of affected districts has reached 31 in seven out of the country’s 10 provinces. Lusaka, the country’s capital, is the hardest hit. The ministry has designated the China-built National Heroes Stadium as a cholera treatment centre.
