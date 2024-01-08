Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia

The figures were calculated since fresh outbreaks in October 2023 as the waterborne disease spreads to the seventh province, according to the latest health ministry figures. This followed the death of 27 people and 567 new cases in the previous 24 hours, data released by the ministry on Sunday showed.

According to the ministry, 340 people were discharged during the same period, bringing total discharges to 4,172, while the number of people remaining hospitalised stands at 1,059.