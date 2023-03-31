The sports category has moved to a new website.
Chinese Yuan strengthens to 6.8717 against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day in China’s spot foreign exchange market.

yuan to dollar (ShanghaiDaily)

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

News Agency Of Nigeria

