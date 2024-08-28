Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

According to City News Toronto, approximately 70,000 international students have taken to the streets in provinces including Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

The discontent stems from recent policy changes that have significantly impacted international students. In 2021, the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program was abolished, a critical pathway for students to gain work experience in Canada after completing their studies.

Last year, the government further tightened immigration rules by imposing a two-year cap on international student visas.

Canada's stern immigration policy

The effects of these changes are far-reaching. In 2023, international students made up 37 percent of Canada’s study visa holders, but the government expects a 35 percent reduction in foreign student intake due to the new visa cap.

This move comes amid growing concerns about housing shortages and unemployment, with some blaming international students for exacerbating these issues.

Student advocacy groups, such as the Naujawan Support Network, warn that many graduates could face deportation once their work permits expire at the end of the year.

“I spent six years taking risks to come to Canada... but the government has taken advantage of us,” said Mehakdeep Singh, a former international student now facing deportation.