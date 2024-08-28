RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

Segun Adeyemi

New provincial policies reducing permanent residency nominations by 25% have further complicated the situation, intensifying the fears and frustrations of those affected.

In 2021, the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program was abolished, a critical pathway for students to gain work experience in Canada after completing their studies. [The Global and Mail]
In 2021, the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program was abolished, a critical pathway for students to gain work experience in Canada after completing their studies. [The Global and Mail]

Recommended articles

According to City News Toronto, approximately 70,000 international students have taken to the streets in provinces including Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

The discontent stems from recent policy changes that have significantly impacted international students. In 2021, the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program was abolished, a critical pathway for students to gain work experience in Canada after completing their studies.

Last year, the government further tightened immigration rules by imposing a two-year cap on international student visas.

READ ALSO: Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

The effects of these changes are far-reaching. In 2023, international students made up 37 percent of Canada’s study visa holders, but the government expects a 35 percent reduction in foreign student intake due to the new visa cap.

This move comes amid growing concerns about housing shortages and unemployment, with some blaming international students for exacerbating these issues.

Student advocacy groups, such as the Naujawan Support Network, warn that many graduates could face deportation once their work permits expire at the end of the year.

“I spent six years taking risks to come to Canada... but the government has taken advantage of us,” said Mehakdeep Singh, a former international student now facing deportation.

New provincial policies reducing permanent residency nominations by 25% have further complicated the situation, intensifying the fears and frustrations of those affected.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian CDS, Musa meets Nigerien counterpart amid ECOWAS withdrawal crisis

Nigerian CDS, Musa meets Nigerien counterpart amid ECOWAS withdrawal crisis

NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

LG autonomy: Fresh concerns arise over NASS's refusal to obey S'Court ruling

LG autonomy: Fresh concerns arise over NASS's refusal to obey S'Court ruling

Interpol cracks down on notorious Black Axe group, arrests over 300 members

Interpol cracks down on notorious Black Axe group, arrests over 300 members

Atiku berates Tinubu for banning U-18 candidates from writing WAEC, NECO exams

Atiku berates Tinubu for banning U-18 candidates from writing WAEC, NECO exams

Retirees’ group calls on Tinubu to review PenCom policy amid severe hardships

Retirees’ group calls on Tinubu to review PenCom policy amid severe hardships

Former China Petroleum Chairman, Yilin arrested on bribery charges

Former China Petroleum Chairman, Yilin arrested on bribery charges

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

An image for illustration. [Meta AI Image]

US authorities arrest Nigerian for $10m pandemic benefits fraud

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

US petitioned over NNPCL’s alleged violation of Russian oil sanctions

Nigerians in the diaspora have kicked against the policies of President Bola Tinubu and have resorted to trooping out for demonstration at the UN Assembly [Getty Images]

#EndbadGovernance promoters to protest against Tinubu at UN General Assembly

Nigeria detains Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert, executive with crypto firm Binance

Nigeria detains Tigran Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert and Binance executive