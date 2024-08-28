Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

The woman whose name was given as Amaka Patience Sunnberger threatened to poison Nigerians from the Southwest region (Yorubas) and Edo State (Binis) because of their “hate for the Igbos.”

In a one-minute 50-second audio clip, which has gone viral, Sunnberger said it’s high time the Igbos started going after their haters, adding that “the Yorubas and the Binis are of no use to the society.”

The conversation which was said to have taken place during a TikTok live underscores the lingering supremacy battles and ugly tribal war among Nigerian youths on social media.

Hours after the clip sparked a conversation on X, Dabiri-Erewa released Sunnberger’s photo via her official X handle.

The NiDCOM chairman disclosed that Sunnberger has deleted her TikTok account, adding that Nigerians in Canada have reported her to relevant authorities.

She tweeted, “This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger. She has deleted her TikTok account and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada. Thanks for alerting everyone.”

How it started

The lingering tribal war on X is one of the fallouts of the 2023 presidential election won by Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The legal battle that ensued after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the election sparked latent animosity among the youths, triggering bigotry Olympics between Yoruba and Igbo youths on X.

It would be recalled that a popular handle, Lagospedia launched an Igbomustgo campaign urging the Yorubas to send the Igbos out of Lagos.