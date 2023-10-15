ADVERTISEMENT
Biden talks with Netanyahu and Abbas about protecting civilians in Gaza

A week ago, Hamas militants carried out a massacre of Israeli civilians in border towns and at a music festival.

In his call with Netanyahu, Biden “reiterated his warning against anyone seeking to expand the conflict” and exchanged views on access for “innocent civilians” to water, food, and medical care, the White House said.

A week ago, Hamas militants carried out a massacre of Israeli civilians in border towns and at a music festival.

The number of dead stands at more than 1,300, according to army figures.

In response, the Israeli army began hammering the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

More than 2,200 people have been killed so far and a ground offensive by the Israeli military is seen as imminent.

“As more information comes to light about Hamas’s brutal atrocities committed over the past week, President Biden reiterated the need for all countries to unequivocally condemn Hamas as a terrorist organisation that does not represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people,” the White House said in a readout of the call with Netanyahu.

In the call with Abbas, the Palestinian leader briefed Biden on his efforts to provide much-needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population, particularly in the Gaza Strip, according to the White House.

Biden also spoke with Abbas about U.S. efforts to work with the United Nations and Middle East partners to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided to the civilian population in Gaza, the White House said.

The two also discussed the need to maintain stability in the region.

Biden talks with Netanyahu and Abbas about protecting civilians in Gaza

