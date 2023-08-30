Another coup in Africa as military removes Gabon President

The junta said they removed the President because his election was not credible.

Bongo, who has been in power since 1999 following the death of his father was declared the winner of the election for his third term in office.

According to Aljazeera, the junta appeared on national TV, Gabon24 to announce the annulment of the election in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The junta also dissolved all state institutions and closed the country’s borders.

Announcing the removal of the President, the junta said, “In the name of the Gabonese people … we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime.”

The Bongo family has ruled Gabon for 56 years.