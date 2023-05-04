BREAKING: Ajay Banga appointed as World Bank President
The development lender has high hopes for Banga's leadership during this critical time, especially in improving the organisation's response to climate change.
After a board vote, the World Bank expressed confidence in Banga's leadership and released a statement stating its high hopes for his tenure.
The statement also mentioned the organisation's evolution process and its willingness to work with Banga to make progress in this regard.
"The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process," the bank wrote.
Banga's experience and leadership skills make him a good fit for the role, and the World Bank hopes to benefit from his expertise as it seeks to evolve and adapt to the changing global landscape.
