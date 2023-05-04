The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

BREAKING: Ajay Banga appointed as World Bank President

Ima Elijah

The development lender has high hopes for Banga's leadership during this critical time, especially in improving the organisation's response to climate change.

Ajay Banga
Ajay Banga

Recommended articles

Banga, who has been appointed for a five-year term, will lead the development lender during a critical time as it seeks to improve its response to climate change.

After a board vote, the World Bank expressed confidence in Banga's leadership and released a statement stating its high hopes for his tenure.

The statement also mentioned the organisation's evolution process and its willingness to work with Banga to make progress in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process," the bank wrote.

Banga's experience and leadership skills make him a good fit for the role, and the World Bank hopes to benefit from his expertise as it seeks to evolve and adapt to the changing global landscape.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG expresses commitment to repositioning mining cadastre to improve productivity

FG expresses commitment to repositioning mining cadastre to improve productivity

Nigerian women working in Iraq are exploited, says NAPTIP D-G

Nigerian women working in Iraq are exploited, says NAPTIP D-G

My car not involved in accident, I'm victim of blackmail - Lawmaker-elect

My car not involved in accident, I'm victim of blackmail - Lawmaker-elect

FG expresses commitment to ease humanitarian operation in Nigeria

FG expresses commitment to ease humanitarian operation in Nigeria

FG disburses ₦‎900m under world bank funded NG-CARES

FG disburses ₦‎900m under world bank funded NG-CARES

Russia reports Ukrainian attempt on Putin's life

Russia reports Ukrainian attempt on Putin's life

First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan return home

First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan return home

BREAKING: Ajay Banga appointed as World Bank President

BREAKING: Ajay Banga appointed as World Bank President

APC will liaise with Tinubu on 10th assembly leadership - Adamu

APC will liaise with Tinubu on 10th assembly leadership - Adamu

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The conflict has claimed hundreds of lives [AFP via Getty Images]

Warring parties in Sudan extend ceasefire by 3 more days as foreigners flee

Sudanese Refugees (MSF)

UN registers more than 1,000 Sudanese refugee families in Chad

Security forces are at war in Sudan. (Punch)

Airstrikes, artillery continue as Sudan war enters 3rd week

Smoke rises during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan on April 19, 2023.Photo by Ahmed Satti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

3 ways the Sudan conflict could possibly end