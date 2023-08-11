ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

African Union supports ECOWAS response to coup in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Union chairman also reiterated his call for the immediate release of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and all members of his family and government.

African Union (AU)
African Union (AU)

Recommended articles

The union’s chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, in a statement, said he stands behind the group’s response to the coup in Niger.

After a key summit in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Thursday, ECOWAS instructed its military chiefs to put together an intervention force for a possible deployment in Niger ,but stressed that the key priority was to move forward by peaceful means.

Mahamat also reiterated his call for the immediate release of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and all members of his family and government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such treatment of a democratically elected president .. is unacceptable, he said.

He added that Bazoum was being held in “worryingly poor conditions.” On July 26, officers of the presidential guard in Niger ousted Bazoum. The commander of the elite unit, Abdourahamane Tchiani, subsequently appointed himself the new ruler and dissolved the constitution.

Bazoum and his family have been held in his residence for over two weeks now.

In the so-called “coup belt” of the Sahel region, Niger had been the exception to the rule, with its democratic government representing one of the last strategic partners of the West in the fight against Islamic terrorists in the region.

The international community has condemned the coup and pushed the coup leaders to restore order and hand power back.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

NGO advocates laws to protect adolescent girls’ rights to curb child marriage

NGO advocates laws to protect adolescent girls’ rights to curb child marriage

BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

African Union supports ECOWAS response to coup in Niger

African Union supports ECOWAS response to coup in Niger

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

NCC donates multi-million naira Virtual Examination Centre to MAPOLY

NCC donates multi-million naira Virtual Examination Centre to MAPOLY

Cross River promises to partner with FRSC on mass transit scheme

Cross River promises to partner with FRSC on mass transit scheme

Uzodinma bans unauthorised levy collection, task forces in Imo

Uzodinma bans unauthorised levy collection, task forces in Imo

Tax, vital tool for economic development – ODIRS boss

Tax, vital tool for economic development – ODIRS boss

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 strongest African military powers by country (2023)

10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic. [Channels TV]

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with US, others for help

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the Senior Course 25 Graduation Ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday. [Presidency]

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta. [Presidency]

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta