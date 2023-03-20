ADVERTISEMENT
Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

News Agency Of Nigeria

Africa will become one of the leaders among countries that shape the world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

“More and more confidently declare their position in politics and economics.

“We are convinced that Africa will become one of the leaders of the emerging multipolar world order,” Putin said at the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference.The president noted that there are objective prerequisites for this.

“Although African countries still account for only 3 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, we can see that the economy of many of them is growing at an accelerated pace,” Putin added.

