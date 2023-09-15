ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

AfDB condoles with Libya over storm which led to loss of lives

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adesina added that AfDB Group would do everything in its capacity to support the communities in Libya grappling with this tragedy.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina [independent]
President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina [independent]

Recommended articles

The AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina said this in a statement on the Bank’s website. Adesina said: “On behalf of the AfDB Group, I extend our deepest sympathies to the communities impacted by Mediterranean storm Daniel in Libya.

“This storm has resulted in a significant loss of life and widespread devastation, most notably in the worst hit city of Derna.

“Libya is a nation already facing many challenges. Sadly, the escalating number of deaths, reportedly now close to 5,300, and 10,000 missing persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to the collapse of upstream dams, emphasises the need for urgent reconstruction to protect lives and secure livelihoods.”

Adesina said it was important that as an international development community, we come together to support Libya in expediting the recovery and reconstruction of the affected regions. He said the AfDB Group would do everything in its capacity to support the communities in Libya grappling with this tragedy.

“We offer our condolences to the families mourning their loved ones.

''May God give them the fortitude they need at this difficult time,” the president said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hike in fees forcing us to withdraw our kids from schools - Parents

Hike in fees forcing us to withdraw our kids from schools - Parents

NNPC debunk plans to move headquarters to Lagos

NNPC debunk plans to move headquarters to Lagos

Anambra Govt targets 2.6m children for polio vaccination

Anambra Govt targets 2.6m children for polio vaccination

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

Goodluck Jonathan calls on youths to be more involved in governance

Goodluck Jonathan calls on youths to be more involved in governance

Edo begins 'Outbreak Response Campaign' against polio virus

Edo begins 'Outbreak Response Campaign' against polio virus

British High Commission partners stakeholders for peaceful polls in Bayelsa

British High Commission partners stakeholders for peaceful polls in Bayelsa

PTAD pays ₦846.1m to 2,730 pensioners

PTAD pays ₦846.1m to 2,730 pensioners

Unilag reduces school fees, hostel fees as compromise is reached with students

Unilag reduces school fees, hostel fees as compromise is reached with students

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Groom Mohammed Boudad stands with his wife, Habiba Ajdir, inside their house that was damaged in the aftermath of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, in Kettou village, Morocco September 12, 2023. [REUTERS/Emilie Madi]

How pre-wedding party saved Moroccan villagers from deadly quake

Will you be getting any of the iphone 15 series? [Tech Viral]

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

Pestana CR7 in Marrakech. [theportugalnews]

Cristiano Ronaldo shelters Morocco’s earthquake victims in his hotel

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe [Getty Images]

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers