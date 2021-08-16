The Afghan capital, Kabul, fell to the Taliban on Sunday, August 15, after the terrorist group had seized a dozen other towns and provinces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country before Kabul fell; and is reported to be taking refuge in Uzbekistan.

The Taliban swept into Kabul unopposed, before seizing the presidential palace.

New satellite images from Maxar showed a crowd of people on the tarmac at Kabul International Airport, early Monday.

"While one Turkish airliner prepares to takeoff from the airfield, security forces can be seen near one of the airport’s main runways attempting to prevent crowds of people from moving toward other aircraft and from blocking flight operations," Maxar said of the images.

Another video showed people clinging to the fuselage of a US military aircraft as it taxied on the runway.

Gunshots rang round the airport, as the United States announced that all its embassy staff have been evacuated to what has turned into a chaotic airport.

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, says he has heard of "chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country."

He adds that: "I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan."