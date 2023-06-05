100 students poisoned in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

The alleged poisoning happened on the weekend in two schools in the Sancharak district of the province, the head of the local information and culture department, Umair Sarepuli, said.

Seven female teachers, one male teacher and a cleaner of the schools were among those affected, Sarepuli said.

The health condition of several students who were taken to the provincial hospital was good, the official added. The students were suffering from nausea and shortness of breath.

Umair believes that a substance was used in the classrooms that caused asthma as well as watery eyes and running noses.

In a video shared online by the US-based Amu TV, a few students can be seen lying on hospital beds.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have reimposed strict laws and regulations, including banning girls and women from accessing schools beyond grade six.

Despite national and international pressure, the Taliban authorities have not said they will reopen schools to girls.

