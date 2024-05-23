FCT Minister Wike set to construct 10,000 low-income houses for the poor

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, during the Ministerial Sectoral Update on the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last year.

He said that the project would be captured in the 2025 budget, under President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Cities” project. He explained that FCTA would provide the needed infrastructure to build the houses and allocate them to people who could not afford to build, stressing that they were not for the big men.

The minister described land allocation as one of the most difficult problems in the FCT land administration, adding that the department was infested with corruption.

“As I speak to you as a minister, it is one area that I have been battling with. But, I will defeat them.

“Even to make land affordable for people to build houses, which is what we are supposed to do, is a problem,” he said.

Wike frowned at the situation where developers ask for 300 hectares of land to build 20,000 houses and after getting the allocation, they would not build the houses but allocate the land to people to make money.

He said: “We cannot allow this. It is fraud and then the person brings politics and religion to the issue.