'We made a mistake' - Tinubu's 2nd term under threat as Northern Elders withdraw support

Segun Adeyemi

In the last election, Tinubu garnered a total of 8,794,726 votes nationwide, with approximately 5.4 million of those votes coming from the northern region.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Facebook]

The forum said the North had learned its lessons, noting increased security challenges in the Tinubu-led administration’s tenure.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, AbdulAziz Suleiman, a spokesperson for the NEF, expressed that the decision to vote for Mr Tinubu was a regrettable error that has imparted a harsh lesson to the region.

He emphasised that the North will prioritise unity and agreement in choosing the country’s top leadership.

Mr Suleiman said, “The North made a mistake in voting Bola Tinubu to the presidency in 2023, and it is unlikely that they will repeat the same error in the future.

“They have learned from their past missteps and will strive to select a candidate who can unite the country and govern in the best interests of all Nigerians.

“Moving forward, the North will be more cautious in selecting a candidate for the presidency.

“They will prioritise someone who is seen as more inclusive, less controversial, and more aligned with the interests of all regions of the country.

“The mistake of supporting Tinubu in 2023 has taught them the importance of unity and consensus in selecting a candidate for the highest office in the land.”

