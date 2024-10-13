ADVERTISEMENT
Shettima calls for return to core family values to shape Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima noted that reinforcing traditional family structures was crucial in addressing Nigeria’s pressing social and economic challenges.

Vice President Kashim Shettima
Vice President Kashim Shettima

This recommendation was made during the Muslim Family Summit held in Abuja, where Shettima was represented by Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser to the President on General Duties.

In a statement on Sunday by Stanley Nkwocha, spokesperson for the Vice-President, Shettima stressed the significance of returning to core family values, citing them as the cornerstone for national development.

“These values include love and mercy between spouses, maintaining harmony and balance at home, and viewing marriage as a spiritual commitment and act of worship.”

Additionally, Shettima highlighted the importance of kindness, good character, seeking knowledge and guidance, and recognising the family’s responsibility in shaping individuals and society.

He explained, “Its mission is more than a reality check—it is a guide, steering us towards embracing marriage not just as a worldly institution but as an act of worship.”

Drawing from Islamic principles, he reminded the audience that marriage is a source of tranquillity, and the family serves as the pillar of moral and social order in society.

Shettima urged the Ummah to guide the current generation of couples, expressing hope in the gathering of scholars and experts sharing best practices rooted in the Qur’an and Hadith.

He emphasised that adherence to these teachings could provide solutions to many social issues facing the nation, stating, “When we build the family on the wrong foundation, we risk losing everything.

“But when we raise it upon sound Islamic principles, it becomes a fortress that preserves the values we hold dear.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

