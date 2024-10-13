ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima emphasised that the Tinubu administration’s goal was to empower Nigerians with globally competitive skills.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima
Vice-President Kashim Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says the nation’s economy has started improving and it will bounce back in the coming months.

Recommended articles

Shettima gave assurances on Saturday during the launch of the Nasarawa State Human Capital Development Strategy Document and Gender Transformative Human Capital Development Policy Framework held in Lafia, the state capital.

He vowed that the growing informal sector and low labour force participation occasioned by the staggering unemployment rate in Nigeria must be reversed.

This, he said, is the impression of an unfavourable society the Human Capital Development (HCD) Programme was designed to avert under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that the Tinubu administration’s goal was to empower Nigerians with globally competitive skills.

This strategy, he noted, would enable Nigerian workers to excel both domestically and in the international job market.

” Nasarawa State’s commitment to the Human Capital Development (HCD) Programme, a lifeline for our nation, is built on the collective realisation that enough is enough.

” Enough of the cycles that have held us back. Enough of the legacies of unplanned high fertility rates and alarming maternal and under-five mortality rates.

” Enough of our vulnerable populations facing low life expectancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Enough of the distressing data on our education system—whether it is the mean years of schooling, the high pupil-to-teacher ratios, or the staggering number of youths not in employment, education, or training.

” The unemployment rates, the growing informal sector, and low labour force participation must be reversed.”

Shettima said the unveiling of a blueprint for Nasarawa’s future was a reaffirmation of the administration’s shared belief that the way forward for the nation lies in solutions fashioned to suit the unique realities of each state.

He regretted what he described as the tragic reality of the ECOWAS region being ranked the lowest in the global Human Capital Development Index.

The Vice-President assured however that it should not be something to feel disheartened about.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rather, it is an invitation for every country, and indeed sub-national entities, to rise to the challenge,'' he said.

He pointed out that “every child must have access to quality education, and equitable healthcare, even as the nation’s workforce must be equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in the 21st-century economy.”

The Special Adviser to the President of the National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change, Rukaiya El-Rufai, said the programme was unveiled in 2018.

She added that the programme was aimed at addressing poverty, fostering socio-economic growth, and improving human capital across the country.

She thanked Vice-President Shettima for leading the National Economic Council (NEC) and the National Human Capital Development programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Ahmed Wadada (SDP-Nasarawa West), said Nasarawa State was leading in laying the structure for Human Capital Development in Nigeria.

Wadada, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, noted that the most important creatures are humans and, therefore, they must be equipped to carry out their endeavours successfully.

Wadada emphasised that education is the cornerstone of human development and as such, it must be given to all citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Your remarks are a threat to Nigeria's stability - Defence Minister warns Amaechi

Your remarks are a threat to Nigeria's stability - Defence Minister warns Amaechi

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute [X;@Kyusufabba]

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3.

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3