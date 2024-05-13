ADVERTISEMENT
Group to Wike: Rivers people didn't make mistakes voting Fubara

Segun Adeyemi

The group contended that the ex-governor of Rivers state has been unappreciative in his actions post-office.

In a press release endorsed by its leader, Johnson Zinaka, the group expressed that the local population views Siminalayi Fubara's appointment as the new governor of Rivers State positively.

The group said, "We all know what the crisis is about in the state. It is about the greed of an individual elected to play God in the affairs of the state. The former governor, Nyesom Wike, is bitter because Governor Siminalayi Fubara has the interest of the people at heart in the development of the state.

"What the Rivers people experienced in the eight years of Nyesom Wike can be best described as years of intimidation, oppression, and harassment. Under Wike, it's either his way or the highway. He was such a brutal man who cornered the resources of the state for himself and his cronies."

They stated that the people of Rivers decided to elect Sim Fubara as governor, citing significant progress in state development under his leadership.

Additionally, the group claimed that the former governor is anxious about a potential investigation into his eight-year administration of the State.

Recall that a contentious dispute has arisen between Governor Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the state's ex-governor, regarding control of the state's political framework.

This conflict escalated as the state House of Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against the governor, who fiercely resisted the action.

Segun Adeyemi

