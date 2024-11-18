ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

VIDEO: ‘Adeboye has turn church into business centres’ – Femi Falana alleges

Segun Adeyemi

This assertion, however, has drawn mixed reactions, with critics questioning the link between spiritual efforts and economic stability.

L-R: Femi Falana (SAN) and Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook].
L-R: Femi Falana (SAN) and Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook].

Recommended articles

Falana aired his concerns during an interview with Sahara TV, sparking a fresh debate on the commercialisation of religion in Nigeria.

The criticism stemmed from Adeboye’s recent statement about plans to expand the church’s reach.

According to Adeboye, the RCCG aims to establish churches within walking distance of every home in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

“This isn’t evangelism; it’s profit-driven expansion,” Falana argued, describing the strategy as a sign of churches prioritising financial gains over spiritual leadership.

Falana’s remarks come shortly after Adeboye claimed divine intervention had stabilised Nigeria’s currency.

Speaking at the Special Holy Ghost Congress in Abuja, Adeboye stated, “If not for the prayers of my followers and myself, the naira could have fallen to ₦10,000 per dollar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This assertion, however, has drawn mixed reactions, with critics questioning the link between spiritual efforts and economic stability.

READ ALSO: God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

While Adeboye’s supporters hail his vision for widespread church accessibility, Falana’s comments highlight broader concerns about religion’s role in Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

Many are asking whether churches should be playing a more active role in addressing these challenges or merely expanding their influence.

The debate underscores growing scrutiny of religious organisations and their operations in a country grappling with economic and social instability.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: ‘Adeboye has turn church into business centres’ – Femi Falana alleges

VIDEO: ‘Adeboye has turn church into business centres’ – Femi Falana alleges

Guinness Nigeria, FRSC launch 2024 Ember months campaign to promote road safety & responsible drinking

Guinness Nigeria, FRSC launch 2024 Ember months campaign to promote road safety & responsible drinking

Airstrikes crush terrorist network in Zamfara, neutralise bandit leaders

Airstrikes crush terrorist network in Zamfara, neutralise bandit leaders

5 killed as gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order attack Anambra communities

5 killed as gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order attack Anambra communities

Ondo poll: Acting PDP chair Damagum accused of secret meeting with Tinubu

Ondo poll: Acting PDP chair Damagum accused of secret meeting with Tinubu

CAGE 24 - The biggest Pan African Esports Tournament in Nigeria

CAGE 24 - The biggest Pan African Esports Tournament in Nigeria

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black market fuel vendors tries to sell fuel to a motorist on Lagos-Ikorodu highway 17 June 2007. [Getty Images]

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Kano Judicial Service sanctions 8 judges, retires 2 registrars over bribery

Kano Judicial disciplines 8 judges, retires 2 registrars for accepting bribes

Dr Hauwa Nuru, Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State

Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm [Ripples Nigeria]

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm