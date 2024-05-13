ADVERTISEMENT
NANS condemns UniAbuja strike, urges ASUU to explore alternative solutions

Segun Adeyemi

The NANS president commended the House of Representatives Committee on University Education for swiftly intervening and urging the striking lecturers to return to work.

University of Abuja. [Facebook]
NANS President Lucky Emonefe emphasised the need for the striking lecturers to reconsider and resume their duties immediately.

Emonefe expressed disappointment that ASUU frequently overlooks the concerns of Nigerian students and parents before resorting to strikes.

He said, "The lack of sensitivity and regards for students, parents, and the education system, is unacceptable and unbecoming of an otherwise union of intellectuals who should have known better. Strike actions in our institutions only disrupt, derail and destroy, but never address any problems.

"just consider that between 2020 and 2023 the Nigerian university system has lost over 16 months to ASUU strikes. This is the height of insensitivity.

"We wonder why ASUU always embarks on strike actions at the least prompting when other options of dispute resolutions are open for considerations."

He praised lecturers affiliated with other academic associations like the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) for abstaining from the strike.

Emonefe also commended the House of Representatives Committee on University Education for swiftly intervening and urging the striking lecturers to return to work.

He emphasised the importance of rejecting the actions of the striking lecturers and urged all well-meaning individuals to be concerned about the situation.

Emonefe affirmed NANS's support for the federal government and the University of Abuja Management in taking necessary measures to end the prolonged strike.

Segun Adeyemi

