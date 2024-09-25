ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu seeks debt forgiveness for Nigeria, others at UNGA

Segun Adeyemi

The Nigerian president further stressed the importance of recovering illicit financial flows and returning stolen assets to their countries of origin.

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president, speaks during last year's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US. [Getty Images]
Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president, speaks during last year's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US. [Getty Images]

He urged multilateral financial institutions and global creditors to implement comprehensive debt relief measures to support economic progress in the Global South.

"Countries of the global South cannot make meaningful economic progress without special concessions and a review of their current debt burden," Tinubu stated.

He highlighted that the current global financial architecture places undue pressure on developing nations, hindering their efforts to improve citizens' welfare.

READ ALSO: Tinubu blocks unauthorised govt officials from attending UNGA in New York

Tinubu also pressed for reforms in international financial systems, calling for a "rules-based, non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive, equitable, and transparent multilateral trading system."

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. [Getty Images]
Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

According to him, such changes are essential to addressing the persistent challenges developing countries face, from poverty to hyperinflation.

"The international community must promote practical measures to strengthen international cooperation to recover and return stolen assets," Tinubu urged.

READ ALSO: Nigeria renews push for UN Security Council seat at UNGA79

In addressing global security threats, Tinubu reiterated the need for international collaboration to combat terrorism, climate change, and growing inequalities.

He warned that singularity and nationalism undermine multilateralism, a critical global peace and development pillar.

Tinubu's speech also echoed his stance on the reform of the UN Security Council, advocating for Africa's permanent representation.

"Africa must be accorded the respect that it deserves in the Security Council," he insisted, emphasising the need for global diversity in decision-making.

