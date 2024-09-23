ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria renews push for UN Security Council seat at UNGA79

Segun Adeyemi

Nigeria also underscored the need for strengthening Africa's military forces to tackle terrorism and regional instability.

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president, speaks during last year's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US. [Getty Images]
Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president, speaks during last year's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, highlighted Nigeria's 41 peacekeeping missions and the deployment of over 200,000 troops since 1960, making a strong case for Africa's inclusion in the Security Council.

"Nigeria has remained unequivocal in its commitment to international peacebuilding and security," Badaru said, addressing the Summit of the Future during the interactive dialogue themed "Enhancing Multilateralism for International Peace and Security."

Badaru emphasised the crucial role Nigeria has played in peacekeeping across Africa and beyond, with missions in Côte D'Ivoire, Liberia, Mali, and Sudan, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Tinubu blocks unauthorised govt officials from attending UNGA in New York

"Nigeria has contributed a lot in terms of finance, logistics, troops, and civilian experts, making her one of the most significant African contributors to UN missions," he said.

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. [Getty Images]
Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

Arguing for Security Council reform, he stated, "It is on this basis that Nigeria continues to call for the reform of the United Nations Security Council to give just representation to Africa permanently for inclusivity and deepening of global peace and security."

READ ALSO: Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Defence Minister also underscored the need for strengthening Africa's military forces to tackle terrorism and regional instability.

He pushed for the operationalisation of the African Standby Force, a key initiative to build a professional army capable of addressing transnational threats.

"We recognise the need for Africa to build strong and professional armies, to, among other things, defeat terrorism," he added.

Badaru concluded by urging the international community to intensify efforts to curb the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, particularly in conflict-ridden areas like the Sahel, warning that unrestricted access to these weapons by non-state actors fuels insecurity.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can’t even win your LG  —  Shaibu mocks Obaseki

You can’t even win your LG  —  Shaibu mocks Obaseki

5 strategic missteps that gave APC the edge over PDP in Edo election

5 strategic missteps that gave APC the edge over PDP in Edo election

EFCC & Army Wahala: Agency warns skit makers against unauthorised use of uniforms

EFCC & Army Wahala: Agency warns skit makers against unauthorised use of uniforms

Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

Lawyer sues Access Bank for ₦100m over unlawful ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

Lawyer sues Access Bank for ₦100m over unlawful ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Nigeria renews push for UN Security Council seat at UNGA79

Nigeria renews push for UN Security Council seat at UNGA79

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit