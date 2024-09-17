UN pledges $6m relief for Maiduguri flood victims

This comes after an overflow of the Alau Dam displaced thousands of residents, many of whom had already been affected by conflict and insecurity in the region.

In a statement, the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, confirmed that a joint team from UN agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the Nigerian Red Cross Society had visited the affected area.

"We met people who have been displaced multiple times, and this flood has added to their hardship," Fall said.

The UN and its partners are responding with immediate relief efforts. "We are providing hot meals and airlifting food to areas inaccessible due to the floodwaters," Fall added.

Other interventions

Additionally, water purification tablets, hygiene services, and emergency health and shelter support are being delivered to curb disease outbreaks.

The flood has also severely impacted local agriculture, with more than 125,000 hectares of farmland damaged.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is working to secure more funds for continued assistance.