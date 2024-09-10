Maiduguri flooded as Alau dam breaks down

A statement in the early hours of Tuesday by Prof. Usman Tar, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, titled “Flooding Alert for River Bank Residents “, called for immediate evacuation.

He said, “Due to the unusually high volume of water this year, we urge all the residents living along the river bank to take immediate action to protect themselves and their properties.

“The Alau Dam water has broken down another channel that is currently destroying farms and the water is heading toward the river bank.”

Tar also urged the residents of the affected areas to follow evacuation routes to ensure safe passage.