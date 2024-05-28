Is Umar Bago best performing northern governor? CSO reacts

ADVERTISEMENT
During a press conference in Abuja, the North Central Transformation Ambassadors lauded Governor Bago’s administration for its dedication to revitalising the state’s economy and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Dauda Yakubu, the group’s convener, commended the Governor’s innovative governance, which has positioned Niger State as a model in the north-central region.

Yakubu further noted that the Governor has ushered in a new era of development and prosperity across the zone, marked by transparency, accountability, and integrity.

“Since assuming office, Governor Bago has hit the ground running, taking governance to unprecedented heights. His few months in office have been nothing short of remarkable. Beyond mere enthusiasm, he has translated his vision into tangible action, expending extraordinary energy to address long-standing challenges that had plagued the state for years.

“Governor Bago’s leadership has been marked by a clear vision and goal for a “Transformative Niger”, by being focused on providing social amenities, sustainable economy, good governance, and urban renewal.

“One of the most remarkable facets of Governor Bago’s leadership, which has distinguished him as a singular exception among his peers, is his unwavering dedication to infrastructure development,” the statement said.

The group expressed that Governor Bago’s leadership has instilled hope and renewed confidence among the people of Niger State, encouraging him to maintain his positive efforts.

They urged other state governors to follow Governor Bago’s example, praising his approach as “people-focused and development-driven.”

Yakubu also appealed to the residents of Niger State and the entire north-central region to keep supporting the governor.

