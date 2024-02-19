ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Bago acquires 300 tractors to boost food production in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor's aide said that the procurement of the tractors is a demonstration of the Bago-led administration’s commitment to achieving food sufficiency.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]
Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Ibrahim said that the procurement of the tractors was a demonstration of the Bago-led administration’s commitment to achieving its food sufficiency programme in the state. Meanwhile, the governor’s aide has said that huge progress was being made on the construction of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Teaching Hospital in Minna.

“Work is ongoing on converting Shiroro Hospital into IBB University Teaching Hospital,” Ibrahim said, emphasising the importance of local participation in the execution of the project.

He reiterated the governor’s commitment to engaging indigenous professionals in all the projects being executed by the present administration in the state.

“In line with this, Thinklab Nigeria Ltd., the company overseeing the project, has hired approximately 60 young ‘Nigerlites’ across diverse fields.

“Thinklab has also awarded scholarships to 1,530 final year secondary school students to support Governor Umaru Bago’s education reform in the state,” Ibrahim said.

