Niger Gov to complete 82km Bida-Minna road in 24 months

The chairman stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna.

Abubakar-Bida said that if completed, the road would boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and improve the standard of living of the people.

“After the groundbreaking of the road, we are hoping that within the next 24 months, the road will be delivered.

“People should be rest assured to see one of the best roads not just in Nigeria because the road has been designed in line with international standards.

“On the stretch of the road, we are going to have three major international markets, the Yam Market, International Market are embedded in the market with pedestrian bridges.

“The major towns across the road will enjoy the facilities of feeder roads. Facilities are embedded into the contract,” he explained.

The chairman appreciated Bago for his developmental efforts in the state and called for its sustenance.