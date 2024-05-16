ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Gov to complete 82km Bida-Minna road in 24 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman appreciated Bago for his developmental efforts in the state and called for its sustenance.

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago. [Twitter:@Umarfryda]
Niger State Governor, Umar Bago. [Twitter:@Umarfryda]

Recommended articles

The chairman stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna.

Abubakar-Bida said that if completed, the road would boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and improve the standard of living of the people.

“After the groundbreaking of the road, we are hoping that within the next 24 months, the road will be delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People should be rest assured to see one of the best roads not just in Nigeria because the road has been designed in line with international standards.

“On the stretch of the road, we are going to have three major international markets, the Yam Market, International Market are embedded in the market with pedestrian bridges.

“The major towns across the road will enjoy the facilities of feeder roads. Facilities are embedded into the contract,” he explained.

The chairman appreciated Bago for his developmental efforts in the state and called for its sustenance.

He called on the people of the state to continue to support Bago’s administration to succeed in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Niger Gov to complete 82km Bida-Minna road in 24 months

Niger Gov to complete 82km Bida-Minna road in 24 months

Tinubu sends anti-doping bill to Senate for approval before Paris Olympic games

Tinubu sends anti-doping bill to Senate for approval before Paris Olympic games

NIGCOMSAT set to launch satellite dedicated to army operations

NIGCOMSAT set to launch satellite dedicated to army operations

Reps probing PPP threaten to cancel lease over non-compliance with extant laws

Reps probing PPP threaten to cancel lease over non-compliance with extant laws

Court stops Osun lawmaker from defending clients, cites constitutional breach

Court stops Osun lawmaker from defending clients, cites constitutional breach

How AI betting with BetCorrect can make you a millionaire

How AI betting with BetCorrect can make you a millionaire

Tinubu receives Senegal President Diomaye Faye at Aso Rock Villa

Tinubu receives Senegal President Diomaye Faye at Aso Rock Villa

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers