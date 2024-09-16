'Emilokan Caps': Tinubu's symbol of hope, now relics of agony – Atiku's aide

According to Shaibu, these caps, once a beacon of hope during Tinubu's campaign, have now become a relic of political disappointment.

In his piece titled "De-cap-itated!", Shaibu compared the fate of Tinubu's broken shackle symbol to the transformation of the swastika from a symbol of good fortune into one of oppression under Nazi Germany.

Tinubu's cap and Swastika symbol

He suggested that just as the swastika became synonymous with fascism, the broken shackle emblem has shifted from representing freedom to symbolising oppression in Nigeria.

"President Tinubu, in a campaign soapbox in Ogun State where he made the infamous Emilokan remarks, which is a selfish and arrogant ownership claim to power, has since made the broken shackle a symbol of oppression and political rascality," Shaibu stated.

The Emilokan slogan, which translates to "it is my turn" in Yoruba, was once heralded as a rallying cry by Tinubu's supporters. Caps featuring the broken shackle symbolised his promise of economic growth and human rights.

During the campaign, these caps were proudly worn, representing Tinubu's commitment to replicating his successes from Lagos on a national scale.

Has Tinubu failed in his promises?

However, Shaibu's analysis paints a starkly different picture of Tinubu's leadership since taking office.

According to him, the reality has not lived up to the promise, and Tinubu's administration has devolved into a system of personal enrichment rather than national prosperity.

"Everyone now knows that Emilokan is not about shared prosperity for all but about a rabid appropriation of state assets to personal ownership," Shaibu remarked.

He further alleged that Tinubu amassed personal wealth at the expense of Lagosians, challenging the widely held belief that Tinubu's leadership was responsible for Lagos' economic development.

“Tinubu didn’t build Lagos. Rather, Tinubu built his wealth through the sweat of Lagosians," Shaibu added.

According to Shaibu, once popular among vendors and supporters, the Emilokan caps have become symbolic of a failed promise.

"The once-eager vendors who proudly displayed the Emilokan caps at bustling traffic lights and strategic street corners now find themselves burdened by them," he explained.

These caps once eagerly sought after, have become an embarrassing reminder of Tinubu's leadership shortcomings, which represent broken promises and authoritarian tendencies.

Tinubu, Awolowo's comparison

In his broader critique, Shaibu also dismissed comparisons between Tinubu and the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, an iconic Nigerian leader known for his progressive ideals.

Shaibu argued that Tinubu's supporters initially saw him as Awolowo's successor but have since realised that this comparison was, in his words, "a political impersonation fraud of grand proportions."

"Everyone now knows that Tinubu is not Awolowo," Shaibu asserted.

He pointed out that Tinubu's administration has prioritised personal gain over the collective good, contrasting sharply with Awolowo's vision of inclusive governance.

Shaibu's disillusionment with Tinubu's government extends beyond mere political rhetoric.

The Emilokan caps, once a potent political symbol, have become a source of embarrassment for many Nigerians. Shaibu likened this to how the swastika, once a symbol of good fortune, became a global emblem of hate after Nazi Germany's defeat.

Political deception and disappointment

He believes the Emilokan caps are now relics of "political deception and disappointment."

Ultimately, Shaibu's critique underscores a broader sentiment of disillusionment with Tinubu's presidency.

What was once seen as a beacon of hope and prosperity has, in Shaibu's view, become a painful reminder of missed opportunities and growing discontent with the current administration.