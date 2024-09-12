We're concerned about Nigeria's situation under Tinubu - APC state chairmen

Nigerians have been enduring a torrid time under the current administration whose decisions to remove subsidies on petrol and unification of the exchange rate market have triggered an unprecedented hardship.

But despite the inconveniences his reforms have brought to the masses, President Tinubu has vowed to continue to take hard decisions he deems necessary to redirect Nigeria on the path of socio-economic growth.

The last couple of months have been particularly excruciating for many citizens, as hunger, poverty, and a hike in fuel pump prices and electricity tariff sparked a nationwide protest against the government.

APC state chairmen to meet Tinubu

Concerned about the state of affairs, the party chairmen gathered for a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, September 12, 2024, to deliberate on how they can contribute to helping the masses.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Secretary of the APC States Chairmen’s Forum and Chairman of Cross River State, Alphonsus Ogar Eba Esq, said the forum had resolved to seek a closed-door meeting with Tinubu to discuss the state of affairs in the country.

Flanked by his Lagos counterpart and acting chairman of the forum, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi, and other state chairmen, Ogar said the meeting would discuss a variety of issues with the federal government including that of hardship in the country.

“The Forum of APC States Chairmen met yesterday to discuss issues that are of great concern to the party’s democratic ethos and the success of our APC-led administration under the able leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and his dependable Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima GCON.

“While the Forum has resolved to have close-door meetings with the leadership of the NWC and government, we considered it necessary to discuss the recent action of the NWC under the leadership of H.E. Alhaji Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje with respect to the extension granted to the caretaker committee of Rivers State APC led by Chief Tony Okocha,” he stated.

Responding to questions from newsmen on the current hardship in the land, Ogar stressed that the forum is well aware of the situation and would update Nigerians after their proposed meeting with the President.

”About the hardship, yes, everybody has a complaint. We are not unaware of that and we said we are going to have a closed-door meeting with the NWC and the government.