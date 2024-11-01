Why Tinubu deserves credit for subsidy removal - Ex-minister

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Dare highlighted Tinubu's tireless dedication and urged Nigerians to remain patient as the economic changes take hold.

Dare praised Tinubu as a leader willing to take bold, often unpopular steps to address Nigeria's long-standing economic challenges.

"He took the road less travelled by rolling out those policies," Dare said, referencing the subsidy removal and other reforms.

According to Dare, these policies are essential to addressing structural issues, even if they come with short-term hardship.

Addressing Tinubu's personal commitment, Dare disclosed the president's intense work schedule, often continuing well past midnight.

"Tinubu is adept at governance," he noted, describing the president as "a man who burns the midnight oil when other men of easy virtue are carousing around."

Tinubu sleeps 5am

He shared that they frequently work until 4 or 5 a.m., underscoring Tinubu's dedication to resolving Nigeria's challenges.

Despite public frustrations and recent protests over rising costs, Dare reassured that Tinubu remains focused on his vision for the country's economic revival.

"Although he acknowledges the hardship, he has stuck to his vision," Dare affirmed, expressing confidence that the current reforms will eventually benefit Nigerians.