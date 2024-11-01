ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Why Tinubu deserves credit for subsidy removal - Ex-minister

Segun Adeyemi

He shared that they frequently work until 4 or 5 a.m., underscoring Tinubu's dedication to resolving Nigeria's challenges.

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Dare highlighted Tinubu's tireless dedication and urged Nigerians to remain patient as the economic changes take hold.

Dare praised Tinubu as a leader willing to take bold, often unpopular steps to address Nigeria's long-standing economic challenges.

"He took the road less travelled by rolling out those policies," Dare said, referencing the subsidy removal and other reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dare, these policies are essential to addressing structural issues, even if they come with short-term hardship.

Addressing Tinubu's personal commitment, Dare disclosed the president's intense work schedule, often continuing well past midnight.

"Tinubu is adept at governance," he noted, describing the president as "a man who burns the midnight oil when other men of easy virtue are carousing around."

He shared that they frequently work until 4 or 5 a.m., underscoring Tinubu's dedication to resolving Nigeria's challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite public frustrations and recent protests over rising costs, Dare reassured that Tinubu remains focused on his vision for the country's economic revival.

"Although he acknowledges the hardship, he has stuck to his vision," Dare affirmed, expressing confidence that the current reforms will eventually benefit Nigerians.

With mounting pressure on the administration, Dare called on citizens to trust the process, stressing that Tinubu's resolve to fulfil his promises remains unwavering.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

Rivers Allocation: Tinubu accused of plot to remove Governor Fubara

Rivers Allocation: Tinubu accused of plot to remove Governor Fubara

Rivers Verdict: CJN told to evoke immediate judicial reform in Fubara, Wike feud

Rivers Verdict: CJN told to evoke immediate judicial reform in Fubara, Wike feud

'Without Tinubu, Buhari wouldn’t be president' - Sunday Dare

'Without Tinubu, Buhari wouldn’t be president' - Sunday Dare

Why Tinubu deserves credit for subsidy removal - Ex-minister

Why Tinubu deserves credit for subsidy removal - Ex-minister

Crossdresser Bobrisky re-arrested by EFCC in Lagos Airport

Crossdresser Bobrisky re-arrested by EFCC in Lagos Airport

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

Lagos turns Up for Goldberg’s thrilling La Liga Viewing Party

Lagos turns Up for Goldberg’s thrilling La Liga Viewing Party

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Monday Okpebholo and Gov. Godwin Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

It felt like the entire world turned against me - Jonathan recalls losing in 2015

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG cautions content creators against negative narratives about Nigeria