Tinubu stands firm on 'Tax Reform Bill', declines NEC advice to withdraw

In a statement on Friday, November 1, Tinubu’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the president remains firm on ensuring that the bill, now under review in the National Assembly, goes through the standard legislative procedures.

Amid concerns voiced by stakeholders, mainly from northern regions, the NEC had advised Tinubu’s administration to pull back the bill for reassessment.

However, the president sees the legislative process as an avenue for public contributions and necessary revisions.

“President Tinubu commends NEC members, especially Vice President Kashim Shettima and the 36 State Governors, for their advice,” Onanuga stated.

“He believes that the legislative process, which has already begun, provides an opportunity for inputs and necessary changes without withdrawing the bills from the National Assembly.”

Onanuga further noted that individuals or groups with reservations are encouraged to attend the upcoming public hearings and voice their concerns.

“While urging the NEC to allow the process to take its full course, President Tinubu welcomes further consultations and engagement with key stakeholders,” the statement added, underscoring the administration’s openness to feedback while respecting legislative norms.