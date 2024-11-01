ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tinubu stands firm on 'Tax Reform Bill', declines NEC advice to withdraw

Segun Adeyemi

Amid concerns voiced by stakeholders, mainly from northern regions, the NEC had advised Tinubu’s administration to pull back the bill for reassessment.

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]
President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

In a statement on Friday, November 1, Tinubu’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the president remains firm on ensuring that the bill, now under review in the National Assembly, goes through the standard legislative procedures.

Amid concerns voiced by stakeholders, mainly from northern regions, the NEC had advised Tinubu’s administration to pull back the bill for reassessment.

However, the president sees the legislative process as an avenue for public contributions and necessary revisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Northern govs face backlash over rejection of Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

“President Tinubu commends NEC members, especially Vice President Kashim Shettima and the 36 State Governors, for their advice,” Onanuga stated.

“He believes that the legislative process, which has already begun, provides an opportunity for inputs and necessary changes without withdrawing the bills from the National Assembly.”

Onanuga further noted that individuals or groups with reservations are encouraged to attend the upcoming public hearings and voice their concerns.

READ ALSO: Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

ADVERTISEMENT

“While urging the NEC to allow the process to take its full course, President Tinubu welcomes further consultations and engagement with key stakeholders,” the statement added, underscoring the administration’s openness to feedback while respecting legislative norms.

By reinforcing his stance, President Tinubu aims to balance transparency and public input, ensuring the Proposed Tax Reforms Bill benefits from wide-ranging stakeholder insights as it advances through Nigeria’s legislative channels.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC arrests accountant general, disrupts government payments

EFCC arrests accountant general, disrupts government payments

Tinubu stands firm on 'Tax Reform Bill', declines NEC advice to withdraw

Tinubu stands firm on 'Tax Reform Bill', declines NEC advice to withdraw

Woman bites off neighbour’s tongue during fight in Lagos

Woman bites off neighbour’s tongue during fight in Lagos

PHOTOS: Major General Oluyede assumes office of acting Chief of Army Staff

PHOTOS: Major General Oluyede assumes office of acting Chief of Army Staff

Court orders final seizure of $2.04m and properties linked to Emefiele

Court orders final seizure of $2.04m and properties linked to Emefiele

4 Farmers in court for invading church with charms, human faeces and weapons

4 Farmers in court for invading church with charms, human faeces and weapons

Anambra Labour leaders ask Soludo to adopt FG minimum wage template

Anambra Labour leaders ask Soludo to adopt FG minimum wage template

24-year-old bags 2 years jail term for drug trafficking in Lagos

24-year-old bags 2 years jail term for drug trafficking in Lagos

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Monday Okpebholo and Gov. Godwin Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

It felt like the entire world turned against me - Jonathan recalls losing in 2015

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG cautions content creators against negative narratives about Nigeria