NEC tells Presidency to withdrawal controversial tax reforms bill

This recommendation was made on Thursday, following the council’s 145th meeting in Abuja.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State explained that the NEC noted the need for sufficient alignment among stakeholders regarding the proposed tax reforms.

He cited the prevalence of miscommunication and misinformation surrounding the bill, emphasising the need for wider consultation and consensus building.

Makinde stated that the council acknowledged the country’s underperformance in major revenue sources.

He said that the council also considered the Presidential Committee on Physical Policy and Tax Reforms presentation of a report focusing on fair taxation, responsible borrowing, and sustainable spending.

Governor Umara Zulum of Borno also affirmed the council’s advice to withdraw the bill to allow for consensus building.