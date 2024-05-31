ADVERTISEMENT
FG unveils CNG tech hub as Tinubu opens Abuja centre

Segun Adeyemi

It was gathered that the centers would also train technicians, engineers among others so as to get advanced knowledge on CNG technologies.

The President was represented on the occasion by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking to some newsmen on the sidelines of the launch on Friday, 31st May 2024, the Chief Executive Officer of Portland Gas Limited, Mr Folajimi Mohammed, underscored the importance of the NASENI-Portland partnership.

He stated that this collaboration is a significant stride in Nigeria’s mission to spearhead natural gas initiatives, a mission that holds immense potential for the country’s energy future.

He said, “Natural gas, particularly Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), offers a sustainable and economically viable alternative to traditional petroleum products.

“With Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves, estimated at over 200 trillion cubic feet, we are in a steadfast position to lead this transformation.”

Mohammed Idris and Senate President Godswill Akpabio during the commissioning of NASENI-Portland CNG reverse engineering training, filling and conversion centre in Abuja on Friday, May 31.
He further stated that the NASENI-Portland partnership aims to harness these resources efficiently, advancing technological innovation and infrastructure development in the natural gas sector.

“Immediate adoption of CNG can bring transformative changes. Let’s take a cue from Iran, where over 3.5 million vehicles run on CNG, making it a global leader in CNG adoption. There is no reason why Nigeria cannot replicate and even surpass this success. With the right policies, infrastructure, and public awareness, we can transition towards a more sustainable and economically sound energy future,” he said.

Mohammed commended President Tinubu for his vision to diversify the nation’s energy sources, which aims to lower the country’s transportation cost.

He said the President’s recent commissioning of three new upstream gas facilities was a game changer, which will significantly boost the nation’s gas production capabilities and provide the foundation for expanding CNG infrastructure.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

