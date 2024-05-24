ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why Nigeria abandoned the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' in 1978

Temi Iwalaiye

Here is why Nigerians stopped singing the old national anthem.

Why Nigeria's old national anthem was abadoned [gettyimages]
Why Nigeria's old national anthem was abadoned [gettyimages]

"Nigeria, We Hail Thee" is set to make a comeback and will be played and sung at all official events.

Recommended articles

A new bill was set in motion to bring back the old national anthem; it got to the third reading quite fast. The supporters of the bill said the current national anthem lacks "rigour."

Nigeria's old national anthem was called “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” and was used from Independence Day, October 1, 1960 until 1978.

The anthem’s lyrics were written by a British lyricist, Lillian Jean Williams. She was domiciled in Nigeria during independence. However, the musical composition was done by Frances Berda. The national anthem only lasted for 18 years. We stopped singing it started singing "Arise, O Compatriots."

ADVERTISEMENT

The anthem was abandoned due to its colonial past and lack of resonance with the nation's diverse cultural identity. It was composed by British people, with Nigerians having little creative input.

Nigeria needed a national anthem that showed its cultural diversity and spoke about unity, especially after the civil war.

Benedict Odiase, a former police officer from 1954 to 1992 who oversaw the music for both the Mid-West State Police Band and the Nigerian Police Band made the musical composition for the anthem.

READ ALSO: Why Nigeria switched the driver's seat from right to left

ADVERTISEMENT

Five different writers wrote the lyrics. It was originally a poem that became the song, "Arise, O Compatriots," and Odiase was entrusted with setting it to music. The national contest's top five entries provided the lyrics for the anthem. P. O. Aderibigbe, John A. Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, Dr. Sota Omoigui, and B.A. Ogunnaike were the winners.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Why Nigeria abandoned the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' in 1978

Why Nigeria abandoned the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' in 1978

7 common foot problems and how to manage them

7 common foot problems and how to manage them

The most dangerous air routes in the world

The most dangerous air routes in the world

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

Wearing skinny jeans and 4 other things men do that turn women off

Wearing skinny jeans and 4 other things men do that turn women off

7 scary reasons never to put a mirror in front of your bed, backed by science

7 scary reasons never to put a mirror in front of your bed, backed by science

Here are 5 things you can do if you fall in love with a married person

Here are 5 things you can do if you fall in love with a married person

Elan Cosmetics debuts its No-Lye relaxer variant for gentle, nourishing hair care

Elan Cosmetics debuts its No-Lye relaxer variant for gentle, nourishing hair care

7 everyday activities straining your back and how to deal with them

7 everyday activities straining your back and how to deal with them

7 habits of happy husbands

7 habits of happy husbands

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

Embracing Unity in Diversity: Dr. Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Unity in Diversity: Dr Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Rattan furniture pieces to elevate your home [iStock]

7 cane furniture pieces to elevate your home

Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon [Lost Media Wiki]

2 women went on the most magical trip of their lives — it did not end well